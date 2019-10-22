Omani Minister says some concerned about Iran's return to its true position in tourism

Meeting with Ali Asghar Mounesan, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, Ahmad bin Naser noted that there are many castles in Oman whose restoration is difficult and costly which can be made possible by the development of tourism.

Al-Muharrazi said that we have recently created an initiative in Oman similar to eco-tourism and old houses so that people can renovate their homes to make them resorts and tourist spots, and we are assisting through two funds.

In Oman, places are divided into commercial and tourism groups, with people trying to convert their old homes into business places, but we do not allow them to do so to attract tourists. Of course, we had a problem financing the repair of these homes. During my recent trip to Iran, I found out that you have dealt with this issue and we intend to use Iran's experiences in this regard.

Ali Asghar Mounsean, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism said at the meeting that relations between Iran and Oman have always been friendly and Oman plays a constructive role in the region and country insists on enhancing relations in all areas.

Pointing out that Supreme Leader of the Iranian Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always had a positive view of Oman, he went on to say increased cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries can help promote Iran-Oman relations in all areas.

Iranian official stated that Iran has about 8 million outbound tourists annually. By introducing Oman's tourism capacities and attractions, some of these tourists can be encouraged to travel to Oman, and we are also interested in the tourists visiting Oman to visit Iran’s diverse beauties and attractions.

The Minister added that Iran has diverse climates, forests, mountains, deserts, many historical, cultural attractions, more than 600 active museums, about one million historical sites, medical facilities, well-equipped hospitals and practitioners are experienced that all these facilities can be used by Oman tourists.

