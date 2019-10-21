Tehran, Muscat to expand ties on health tourism

According to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Muscat, Ali Asghar Mounesan arrived in Muscat on Monday and was welcomed by Omani Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi,

Mounesan is scheduled to visit Oman's historical monuments and will meet with the country's tourism, health and foreign ministers to discuss ways to develop and expand tourism, especially on health and handicrafts.

Oman's Minister of Tourism visited Iran on February 25, 2018 and held a meeting with Mounesan on ways to develop Muscat-Tehran relations in the area of ​​the three missions of the Organization of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism.

*** Iran ranks second in terms of fast-growing tourism

Iran ranks as the second fastest-growing country in terms of attracting foreign tourists, with 49% growth after Ecuador, according to a new report from the World Tourism Organization.

Iran, which hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017, in 2018 with a growing of 49.9% hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest-growing tourism, Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries of the world in attracting tourists.

Ecuador in South America has increased its number of tourists from 1.6 million to 2.6 million in the period from 2017 to 2018 and the increase in the world's fastest-growing tourism in Iran from 2017 to 2018 that earlier, in the period of 2016 to 2017 Iran's tourism growth was -1.5 %.

Iran's tourism revenue for the year 2010 is reported at $ 2.438 billion, according to the report.

*** Iran Tourism Movement on Track

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan says that naming September 27 as International Tourism Day and marking a week with this name in our country indicates the importance of this growing industry on a national and international scale. Last year, the momentum of Iranian tourism has been driven to the track of global standards about the tourism industry.

Recently, Ali Asghar Mounesan in his note in Shargh Daily said that at such times each year, a variety of special programs are being held around the world to focus on tourism and its advantages and challenges to reaffirm the unparalleled role of tourism industry in the global economy and its impacts on sustainable development of the countries.

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has realized the importance of this industry and gave preference to the natural and historical capacities and attractions of our country over the last few years.

Despite unilateral US sanctions and efforts for Iranophobia, Iran's tourism growth has accelerated over the past two years, and the movement of the Iranian tourism industry has fallen on the right track in accordance with the global standards.

