Over 300% rise in number of Omani tourists to Iran

“There has been a 362% rise in the number of tourists from Oman as some 49,000 Omanis visited our country during the past six months,” said Ali Asghar Mounesan, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister on Tuesday.

He added that nearly five million people visited Iran last year, showing a rise of 26 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

Mounesan is on an official visit to Oman in a bid to develop tourism cooperation between the two countries.

