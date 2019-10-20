Swiss, Belgian tourists visit Sistan and Baluchestan

Speaking to IRNA, Mojtaba Mir Hosseini said the foreign tourists will visit archeological, historical, cultural and tourist attractions.

He added that these tourists will then move to Zahedan, Taftan, Khash, Iranshahr and Nikshahr.

He went on to say that Chabahar and Konarak will be their final destination.

Mir Hosseini noted that 3,254,764 domestic and 140,944 foreign ones have visited Sistan and Baluchestan since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

He added that 86,000 foreign tourists visited the province on the occasion of Arbaeen.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen procession and walk toward Karbala on foot.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish