President Rouhani departs for NY for UNGA session

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for New York on Monday morning to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and address senior executives and media elite in New York and a group of US foreign policy elites, Tehran, Sept 23, 2019. IRNA/ Amin Jalali.

