Iran marks Sacred Defense Week with massive military parades

Iran's Armed Forces stage massive parades in Tehran and 30 other cities across the country on the first day of the annual Sacred Defense Week, which marks the 39th anniversary of the 1980s Iraqi-imposed war on Iran. Sept 22, 2019. IRNA.
