Commander terms Iran as successful country in fighting pirates

Tehran, Sept 20, IRNA – Commander of the Iranian Navy force's commandos Morteza Darkhoran said on Friday that Iran has always been successful in face-to-face confrontations with pirates.

The Islamic Republic of Iran contributes to many countries on ensuring the security of shipping, he said, adding that Iran has rescued the hijacked vessels without being blackmailed.

He went on to say that 10,000 ships were escorted during the 8-year Sacred Defense by the commandos of the Iranian Navy force.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in the international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

