Commander terms Iran as successful country in fighting pirates

The Islamic Republic of Iran contributes to many countries on ensuring the security of shipping, he said, adding that Iran has rescued the hijacked vessels without being blackmailed.

He went on to say that 10,000 ships were escorted during the 8-year Sacred Defense by the commandos of the Iranian Navy force.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in the international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

