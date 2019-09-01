Holy Muharram begins in Pakistan amid tight security

Earlier Pakistan moon sighting committee had announced commencement of Muharram whereas the Yaum-e-Ashura will be observed on Tuesday, September 10.

Muharram is the sacred month in which Muslims commemorate the martyrs of Karbala. Mourning congregations and processions are held to pay homage to the Imam Hussain (AS)-led martyrs of Karbala.

Imam Hussain's (AS) uprising in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as the grandson of Islam's Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.

Islam is the state religion of Pakistan, and about 98% of Pakistanis are Muslims. It is estimated that some 20 percent of the Pakistani population is Shia Muslim.

However the Sunni population in Pakistan also observes the month with religious spirit.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi in a message on the commencement of Muharram has stressed upon the need for forging of unity, forbearance and religious harmony for collective welfare of the society.

The President observed that Muharram is amongst the four sacred Islamic months which reminded us about the supreme sacrifices.

“Besides, it gives us the courage to face all challenges with patience, tolerance, truthfulness, will and strong determination against evil forces,” he said. The president prayed for all to understand the real spirit and objective of this holy month.

Pakistan has been the target of terrorism in the past and the government in the country takes special measures and prepares security plans each year during Muharram to ward off terrorist attacks on mourners and religious gatherings.

Law-enforcement agencies have been tasked with the sensitive job of ensuring complete security during Muharram.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Pakistan will also travel to the holy city of Karbala and Iran, to observer the holy month.

