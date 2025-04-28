President Pezeshkian arrives in Baku

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, for a one-day trip.

Upon his arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will host Pezeshkian in an official welcome ceremony at Zagulba Presidential Palace within the hour. This will be followed by a bilateral private meeting between the two presidents and discussions between Iranian and Azerbaijani delegations.

After signing cooperation documents, Pezeshkian and Aliyev will jointly address the media to share the outcomes of their consultations.

Participation in a joint business meeting alongside President Aliyev, as well as engagements with Azerbaijan's Iranian diaspora, are also part of the agenda of the trip.

President Pezeshkian's trip to Baku represents a strategic milestone in Iran's foreign policy, aimed at revitalizing ties between the two countries.

