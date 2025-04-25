Iran is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that India and Pakistan are ‘brotherly neighbors of Iran’ and that Tehran is ready to mediate between New Delhi and Islamabad.

In a message on his X account on Friday, Araqchi wrote: “India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority.”

He also said, “Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi:

Human Beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is inflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain.’”

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated after armed men opened fire on a group of tourists last Tuesday evening in the tourist area of Pahalgam, 90 kilometers away from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir. At least 27 people were killed in the attack.

Indian officials described the incident as a terrorist attack, accusing their western neighbor (Pakistan) of involvement in the assault on tourists in Kashmir. New Delhi also blamed Pakistani militant groups for planning terrorist attacks in Kashmir and other regions of India.

Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Pakistan, expressed sorrow over the incident in Indian Kashmir, while warning against any provocative actions by India. He said that Islamabad, as a nuclear power, would respond in kind to any actions from India to safeguard its national interests.

