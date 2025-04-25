Culture minister departs for Rome to attend Pope Francis’s funeral

Tehran, IRNA – Culture Minister Abbas Salehi has departed Tehran for Rome to participate in Pope Francis’s funeral on behalf of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 in Vatican on Sunday.

President Pezeshkian offered condolences following the Pope’s passing, praising his lasting efforts in encouraging peace, justice, dialogue and coexistence among religions throughout the world.

He particularly appreciated clear condemnation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza by the late Pope Francis.

