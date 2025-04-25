Apr 25, 2025, 3:14 PM
Culture minister departs for Rome to attend Pope Francis’s funeral

Culture Minister Abbas Salehi

Iran appreciated Pope Francis’s peaceful stances regarding the human tragedy in Gaza and his clear condemnation of the Israeli crimes in the besieged Palestinian area.

Tehran, IRNA – Culture Minister Abbas Salehi has departed Tehran for Rome to participate in Pope Francis’s funeral on behalf of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 in Vatican on Sunday.

President Pezeshkian offered condolences following the Pope’s passing, praising his lasting efforts in encouraging peace, justice, dialogue and coexistence among religions throughout the world.  

He particularly appreciated clear condemnation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza by the late Pope Francis.

