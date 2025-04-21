Iran deported over 1.2 million undocumented immigrants last year: Interior minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran deported more than 1.2 million undocumented immigrants over the past calendar year up to late March, according to Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni.

The minister, addressing a meeting in Tehran with governors from across Iran, said that unauthorized immigrants in the country have taken many job opportunities.

“We always emphasize our close relations, historical ties, and religious bonds with our neighbors, but we have no more capacity,” he said.

The minister added that Iran has no choice but to deport undocumented immigrants, as other countries do.

By deporting these immigrants, Iran can restore the lost job opportunities, Momeni said.

He also noted that Parliament will be discussing a bill proposed by the administration to establish the National Immigration Organization, a move that would help regulate issues related to undocumented immigration.

