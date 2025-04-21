Swiss and Pakistani foreign ministers hail progress in Iran-U.S. talks in phone calls with Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held separate phone conversations with his Swiss and Pakistani counterparts, discussing bilateral issues and international developments, including the ongoing Iran-U.S. talks.

Araqchi, who led the negotiations with U.S. representative, Steve Witkoff, in Oman and Rome, updated Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on developments related to the talks on Sunday evening.

He appreciated Switzerland for its valuable role during past negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

Cassis, for his part, welcomed the talks between Tehran and Washington and expressed his satisfaction with the process of the negotiations.

Separately, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, in a phone call with Araqchi on Sunday expressed hope that the talks with the United States will lead to peace, security, and development in the region.

The photo combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (R) and his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The two diplomats exchanged views on global and regional developments as well as bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of continuing high-level consultations aimed at further strengthening relations between the two neighboring and brotherly Muslim countries.

Ishaq Dar had also spoken to Araqchi on the phone last Wednesday and discussed the negotiation process with the United States.

Right from the launch of the Iran-U.S. talks, Pakistan has maintained that dialogue and diplomacy help promote peace and stability in the region, appreciating Oman for playing a valuable role in facilitating and hosting these talks.

4399**9417