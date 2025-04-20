Enriching uranium is a ‘red line’ for Iran, says deputy foreign minister

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says Tehran firmly refuses to negotiate over its fundamental right to enrich uranium, declaring it a non-negotiable “red line.”

Speaking at a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security Commission on Sunday, Gharibabadi provided updates on the ongoing talks with the United States on the nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions.

The commission's spokesperson, Ebrahim Rezaei, conveyed Gharibabadi’s remarks, saying that during the talks in Rome, the two sides had reached a mutual understanding on the broad framework of the negotiations.

Gharibabadi assured lawmakers that Iran’s uranium enrichment is intended solely for peaceful purposes, emphasizing that the country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, he said.

The deputy minister stressed that Iran remains committed to the negotiation process and expects the other side to demonstrate genuine willingness and resist pressure from the Israeli regime, which he claimed is attempting to derail the talks, Rezaei added.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded on Saturday in Rome, with both sides agreeing to reconvene next week.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, while the U.S. team was headed by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi once again acted as mediator, shuttling between the two delegations to relay messages.

