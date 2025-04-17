Saudi Arabia, Iran stress willingness to expand military ties

Tehran, IRNA - Iran has stressed its readiness to expand military relations with Saudi Arabia whose defense minister arrived in Tehran Thursday to discuss security in the region.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri told Prince Khalid bin Salman in Tehran Thursday that “good relations between the two countries and their armed forces will bring despair and hopelessness to our enemies and joy to our friends”.

Bagheri thanked Saudi Arabia for its participation as an observer in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise, known as IMEX 2024.

The exercise in the India Ocean was held by Iran, Russia, and Oman, with the participation of observer delegations from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Major General Bagheri said that since the signing of the Beijing Agreement in March 2023 to restore diplomatic relations, relations between the armed forces of Iran and Saudi Arabia have been growing and developing.

