Palestinian resistance groups warn against Israeli efforts to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tehran, IRNA –Palestinian resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have warned against repeated attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against Al-Aqsa Mosque which they say are aimed at Judaizing Islam’s third holiest site.

Hamas released a statement on Wednesday, noting that any violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s historical and legal status is “playing with fire”. It held the Israeli regime responsible for the consequences of a “widespread explosion”.

The statement called on Arab and Muslim nations to act responsibly in defending the Mosque from Judaization threats.

Separately, the Palestine Islamic Jihad said that the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel’s “Minister of National Security” Itamar Ben-Gvir is a “desperate attempt to distort the sanctities of our nation and humiliate our religious identity”.

It added that the Israeli crimes that are being committed before the eyes of the world people are a hard slap on the face of humanity and the global conscience.

The increased number of settlers entering the compound and the frequent storming of it by Israeli forces, including inside the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa, has ignited Palestinian anger.

