Domestic affairs not delayed by indirect talks with the United States: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States is progressing in a normal and routine manner, without delaying or hindering the country's affairs.

Addressing a cabinet session on Wednesday, Pezeshkian hinted about the last week’s negotiations in Oman, saying that the Iranian nation would certainly welcome if the talks yield an agreement.

“Not even for a second have the country’s affairs been delayed due to these negotiations,” he added.

Pezeshkian also expressed appreciation for the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, regarding the talks in Oman.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the nation’s affairs must not be conditioned on the talks with the United States.

The Leader took the issue with the management of affairs during negotiations that led to the Iran deal of 2015, and said the “mistake” of postponing all work until talks conclude should not be repeated “because the country would become conditioned, and everything, including investment, would be held up until the results of the negotiations are known.”

Envoys from Iran and the United States held a brief round of preliminary indirect negotiations in Muscat on April 12. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi shuffled between the Iranian and American delegations to relay messages. Both sides later described the talks as constructive and agreed to continue next week.

