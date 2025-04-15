Apr 15, 2025, 6:49 PM
Foreign minister hails Turkey's stance on indirect talks between Tehran and Washington

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right) talks to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, over the phone on April 15, 2025.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi appreciates Turkey’s readiness to provide any kind of support for the process in negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has appreciated Turkey’s support for indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

Araqchi made the remark in a telephone conversation during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Tuesaday.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues and Iran-U.S. indirect negotiations which began in Muscat on Saturday.

Araqchi briefed the Turkish foreign minister on Iran’s principled approach to the talks and Fidan voiced Turkey’s readiness to provide every kind of support for the process of negotiations.  

The two foreign ministers also reviewed consular issues, including those regarding the Iranian nationals in Turkey. The Turkish side pledged to pursue the matter.

Foreign Minister Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, held the first round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on Saturday.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi hosted the indirect talks in Muscat where they discussed Iran’s nuclear program and ways for lifting the U.S. unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

The next round of talks is scheduled to be held again in Muscat upcoming Saturday.  

