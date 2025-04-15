Iran and Russia discuss developing oil cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Officials from the Iranian and Russia oil industries have met to explore a strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

Delegates from the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC) of Iran and Russia’s ZN Vostok (ZNV) met on Monday on to discuss the development of cooperation in the field of oil.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing ways to develop oil fields and reinforce technical cooperation.

The Chief Executive Officer of PEDEC, Nasrollah Zareie, members of the PEDEC’s board of directors, contractors from oil development projects, and senior officials from the ZNV attended the meeting.

ZNV is a contractor in a development project for Cheshmeh-Khosh, Dalpari, and East Paydar Oil Fields Development, as well as in the Aban and Paydar-e- Gharb Oil Field.

