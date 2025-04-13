Iran calls on the United Nations to use its full capacity to stop Gaza genocide

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has urged the United Nations to use its full capacity to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the regime’s intensified attacks in the occupied West Bank.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with Rosemary Anne DiCarlo, U.N. under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs . The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey on April 11-13.

They discussed key regional and international developments, focusing on the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Iranian official called on the senior U.N. official to use all the capacity of the world body to help stop the genocide in Gaza as well as military offensives in the West Bank.

DiCarlo said that the United Nations has already taken some measures to stop the Israeli actions, and vowed to step up efforts in that regard.

Khatibzadeh and DiCarlo also discussed the indirect talks that were held between Iran and United States, and were hosted and mediated by Oman on Saturday.

