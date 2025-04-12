Foreign minister calls indirect talks with the U.S. ‘constructive and promising’

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has described the first round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States as “constructive and promising.”

The talks were held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Saturday and were mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

“Constructive and promising round of indirect talks with U.S. Special Envoy @SteveWitkoff, kindly hosted and mediated by my brother @badralbusaidi of the Sultanate of Oman,” Foreign Minister Araqchi said on Saturday evening in a post on his X account.

“The talks were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect. I elaborated Iran's viewpoints in a firm yet forward-looking manner. Both sides decided to continue the process in a matter of days,” he further said.

Araqchi echoed similar comments in a televised interview earlier in the day following his discussions with Witkoff, the U.S. top negotiator and President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy.

“We had about two and a half hours of indirect talks in a calm and respectful environment, with no inappropriate language used,” Araqchi said in that interview.

Top negotiators from Iran and the U.S. exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic through Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, the Foreign Ministry said.

While providing details about the talks, Araqchi commended Oman’s foreign minister for facilitating the negotiations, noting that Al Busaidi actively shuttled between the two delegations to convey their messages.

Araqchi confirmed that a second round of indirect talks with the American team would take place next week to “discuss the framework of an agreement.” He added that the next round may not be held in Muscat, but Oman would remain the mediator.

“The sides demonstrated their willingness to advance the talks and reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable,” Araqchi said.

The top diplomat emphasized that Iran is not seeking to waste time, but acknowledged that “negotiations will not be easy and require determination.”

