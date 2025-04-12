‘Hearts of 85 million Iranians are with you’: People rally behind Araqchi amid talks with U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian social media users have taken to the X platform to express their support for Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his team, currently in Muscat for indirect negotiations with a U.S. delegation.

A recurring theme of the posts is the unified backing for Araqchi and the rest of the Iranian negotiating team.

One user wrote in Persian, “The hearts of 85 million Iranians are with you, Mr. minister. Fight for your country with all your might and be a messenger of peace.”

Another post described Araqchi as “not only a diplomat but the voice of the nation, whose guarantor is Imam Reza (PBUH),” urging him to “proceed with the intention of resolving the country’s challenges, as the people’s prayers are with you.”

Wishing success to the Iranian negotiating team, one user said, “Araqchi is a person of diplomacy who has headed to Oman for sensitive negotiations and the prayers of the nation is with him.”

Encouraging solidarity, another user urged Iranians to display the national tricolor flag on their profiles, sharing a picture of Araqchi and expressing hope for the delegation’s success.

Some posts also featured both President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araqchi, wishing them success in their efforts to uphold Iran’s dignity and authority.

Araqchi, leading the Iranian delegation, has traveled to Oman for indirect talks with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. President’s Special Envoy to the Middle East.

The negotiations, mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, began on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the talks, Araqchi shared on X, “This is both an opportunity and a test, and the ball is in America’s court.”

