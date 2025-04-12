Hamas fires rockets into occupied Israeli territories

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has launched a rocket attack targeting Israeli positions from the southern Gaza Strip, reports said.

Israel’s Army Radio said three rockets were fired from Gaza at Israeli settlements on Saturday.

The rocket attack comes as the Israeli military has intensified its offensive in Gaza.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network reported that Israeli forces have encircled the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, initiating the demolition of Palestinian homes in northern neighborhoods.

Additionally, reports said that Israeli forces attacked refugee tents in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, resulting in the deaths of several Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 21 Palestinians were killed and 64 others wounded in the past 24 hours.

At least 50,933 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, including at least 1,563 who have lost their lives since March 18, when Israel resumed its offensive, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

