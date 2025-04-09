Children among 29 killed as Israeli airstrike destroys house in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has killed at least 29 Palestinians, including children, in a residential building in the Shujaiyya neighborhood of Gaza City, local health officials reported on Wednesday.

Medics said dozens more were injured in the attack, which targeted a multi-story building in the eastern part of Gaza City.

Many are still feared missing and trapped under the rubble. The airstrike also caused significant damage to surrounding buildings, according to medical sources.

In a statement released shortly after the attack, the Islamic Resistance Movement condemned the strike, urging Islamic and Arab nations to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression.

Hamas said the attack was part of the “genocide and mad revenge” against Palestinians, saying it will not go unpunished.

The statement said that all those who remained silent in the face of these crimes or collaborated with the “criminal Zionists” will be brought to justice.

The resistance group also called on all Islamic and Arab countries to intensify pressure on Israel and its allies in Washington to end the ongoing war in Gaza, including by cutting diplomatic ties with Israel and closing their embassies.

9341**4353