Trump threatens to impose yet more tariffs on China

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will impose an additional 50% tariff on China if Beijing does not withdraw its retaliatory tariffs on the United States.

Trump’s threat, which he delivered on social media, came after China said it would retaliate against the U.S. tariffs he announced last week.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

If Trump implements his plans, the U.S. tariffs on imports from China would reach a combined 104%.

The new taxes would be on top of the 20% tariffs announced as punishment for alleged fentanyl trafficking and his separate 34% tariffs announced last week.

Not only could that increase prices for American consumers, it could give China an incentive to flood other countries with cheaper goods and seek deeper partnerships with other trading partners.

Tariffs are essentially extra costs imposed on imported goods. They often lead to higher prices for consumers by creating additional costs at multiple stages in the supply chain. Businesses importing goods and materials will bear the brunt of these costs. To maintain their margin of profits, they pass the new costs on to retailers or directly to consumers.

In addition, domestic producers who rely on imported materials or intermediate goods face higher production costs due to the tariffs. These increased costs are typically reflected in the final price of goods and services.

Tariffs may limit the availability of foreign-made goods and therefore increase demand for domestic alternatives. Without the competitive pricing of imports, domestic producers may raise their own prices, further driving costs up for consumers.

Finally, as prices rise across various sectors, overall inflation tends to increase. This means everyday essentials will be more expensive and consumers’ purchasing power will be reduced. That, in turn, will weaken domestic demand, a critical driver of economic growth.

