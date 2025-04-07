E.U. offers Trump zero-tariff deal but warns of retaliation if talks fail

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a “zero-for-zero” tariff deal with the United States to remove tariffs on all industrial goods in ongoing trade negotiations.

On Monday, Von der Leyen said Europe was willing to negotiate with the U.S. in the face of unprecedented tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, but also warned of retaliatory measures if talks fail.

She said that the European Union (EU) has repeatedly offered a similar tariff elimination deal, particularly for the automotive sector, but received no appropriate response from Washington.

Recently, the proposal was expanded to cover all industrial goods as trade discussions intensified, though no further details were disclosed.

The Commission president stressed that the E.U. preferred a negotiated solution but made it clear that Brussels was also prepared to retaliate if necessary. The bloc would use “all instruments” available, including a never-before-used 2023 anti-coercion tool, to defend European interests, she added.

Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on E.U. imports, including a 20% across-the-board tariff set to take effect on April 9, with additional 25% levies on steel, aluminum, and cars. These measures would affect over €380 billion worth of E.U. goods.

