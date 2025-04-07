Palestinians stage a general strike in West Bank in support of Gaza

Palestinians staged a general strike in several cities across the occupied West Bank on Monday, protesting the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 50,000 people since October 2023.

The strike was organized following calls from Gaza solidarity movements, coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the White House.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, the strike affected multiple cities in the occupied West Bank, including Ramallah, el-Bireh, Nablus, Tulkarem, and parts of occupied East al-Quds, where businesses were closed in solidarity.

On Sunday, Palestinian national and Islamic forces issued a statement urging a “comprehensive strike across all spheres of life” in occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement emphasized the importance of raising voices against the “horrific massacres and crimes” in Gaza, which it described as part of a systematic campaign by Israel to displace Palestinians.

The Israeli regime resumed its air and ground assaults in Gaza on March 18, breaking a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since January. The renewed violence has led to widespread devastation and loss of life, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

