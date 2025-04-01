Iran celebrates Islamic Republic Day with messages of strength and readiness

Tehran, IRNA – Iran is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Republic’s establishment, with official statements underscoring national resolve and military readiness against the enemies, while taking a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to “bomb” the country.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) felicitated the nation on the occasion, saying Iran’s ascension to a prominent regional position, as well as the erosion of global hegemonic powers, are among the Islamic Republic’s major international achievements.

According to the IRGC, the Iranian nation’s massive turnout for International Quds Day rallies delivered a firm response to enemy propaganda aimed at spreading despair.

The rallies proved that the dominance of the bullying U.S. is in decline and that the Israeli regime’s hybrid warfare has failed, the statement said, adding that the leaders of hegemonic powers should now fear, more than ever, the determination of faithful fighters and the sons of the Islamic Resistance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the Islamic Republic Day is the day of the consolidation of one of the fastest and most comprehensive processes of power transfer in history through the ballot box.

On this day, he said, the Iranian nation overwhelmingly chose the government system of their choice, less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

“This decisive development was the crystallization of the historic determination and desire of Iranians to consolidate the foundation of independence, dignity, and national sovereignty, relying on the collective will and desire of the nation,” he added.

Iran will immediately respond to any aggression: Defense Ministry

In its statement, the Defense Ministry describes the occasion as a day of “national glory” which created a “unique and eternal epic.”

“Today, by divine grace, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have attained such power and deterrence that they have stripped the enemies of any ability to pose a threat, seized the upper hand and the initiative, and will not yield to any threats or sanctions,” the ministry asserted.

In a veiled reference to the United States and the Israeli regime, the Defense Ministry said, “The enemies and ill-wishers should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not backed down a single step from its principles and rightful positions and will respond promptly and severely to any aggression or adventurism.”

The Constitutional Council also released a statement, warning “the criminal United States” against testing the great people of Iran.

“The enemies, particularly the criminal United States, must remember that testing the great people of Islamic Iran would be a grave and irreparable mistake for them, and they must address the people of Islamic Iran with dignity and respect,” it said.

In a two-day referendum on March 30-31, 1979, over 98.2% of Iranians voted in favor of the establishment of the Islamic Republic, marking a key moment in Iran’s history. Held shortly after the Islamic Revolution’s victory, the vote aligned with the Revolution’s call for “Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic.”

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, ended 2,500 years of monarchy in the country by overthrowing Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Since then, Iranians have celebrated the day as the Islamic Republic Day.

