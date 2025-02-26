Feb 26, 2025, 3:14 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85763160
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Qatari Emir, Russian foreign minister carried no message from U.S. to Iran: Minister

Feb 26, 2025, 3:14 PM
News ID: 85763160
Qatari Emir, Russian foreign minister carried no message from U.S. to Iran: Minister
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says neither Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani nor Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov carried a message from the United States to the Islamic Republic.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says neither Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani nor Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov carried a message from the United States to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Araqchi said, however, that Al Thani and Lavrov briefed Iran on their own discussions with the United States and other players in the region.

He said he also discussed bilateral and regional issues with the Russian foreign minister.

The minister said Iran has for years lived with U.S. sanctions and charted its own path regardless of those bans. “That will continue,” he said. “If they attempt, through force, pressure, and threats, to compel Iran to negotiate, that won’t happen, ever.”

But, he added, Iran has demonstrated that if approached with respect, it will respond, “as it has in the past.”

4208**4482

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .