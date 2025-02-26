Qatari Emir, Russian foreign minister carried no message from U.S. to Iran: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says neither Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani nor Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov carried a message from the United States to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Araqchi said, however, that Al Thani and Lavrov briefed Iran on their own discussions with the United States and other players in the region.

He said he also discussed bilateral and regional issues with the Russian foreign minister.

The minister said Iran has for years lived with U.S. sanctions and charted its own path regardless of those bans. “That will continue,” he said. “If they attempt, through force, pressure, and threats, to compel Iran to negotiate, that won’t happen, ever.”

But, he added, Iran has demonstrated that if approached with respect, it will respond, “as it has in the past.”

