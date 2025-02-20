Arab countries to discuss countering Trump’s Gaza plan

Tehran, IRNA – Arab leaders are scheduled to convene in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday to discuss countering a scheme by U.S. President Donald Trump to “take ownership” of the Gaza Strip and permanently displace its inhabitants.

Leaders from the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region as well as Egypt and Jordan will meet upon a request by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within the framework of “close brotherly relations” to discuss a response to Trump’s plan, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.

The agency cited a Saudi security source as saying that the talks would focus on an Egyptian proposal on the issue.

In a February 11 meeting with Trump in Washington, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Egypt would present a plan regarding the matter.

Trump has recently said that the US should “take ownership” of the Gaza Strip and displace its more than 2 million Palestinian inhabitants. He has suggested that neighboring Jordan and Egypt should take the displaced Palestinians in.

His scheme has triggered widespread outrage throughout the Muslim world and globally.

