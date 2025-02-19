Exclusive: Russia aims to help resolve Iran’s nuclear issue, says Kremlin spokesperson

Moscow, IRNA -- Dmitry Peskov, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office and Presidential Press Secretary, has emphasized the importance of strong relations and partnership with Iran for Russia, adding that Russian officials are eager to assist in resolving significant issues, including the nuclear program.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA correspondent in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov said that the cooperation between Iran and Russia is independent of the relations between the Kremlin and the White House.

The spokesperson’s comments followed a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump last Wednesday (February 12). During the call, they agreed to arrange an in-person meeting, and the Kremlin indicated that Iran’s nuclear program was among the topics discussed by the two heads of state.

When asked about Moscow’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program, Peskov said that Russian authorities believe a diplomatic solution is possible if there is political will from all parties involved.

According to Peskov, the Iranian nuclear program was mentioned during the phone call between the two presidents; however, this issue was not a primary focus, as the main topic was the comprehensive restoration of Russia-U.S. relations.

He further said that Moscow values its partnership with Iran and it intends to expand these relations comprehensively, including efforts to address major issues like the nuclear program.

Peskov also said that the presidents of Russia and the U.S. discussed various Middle Eastern issues, but they did not delve into details of the challenges facing the region.

