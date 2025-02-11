Official says Iran will write a letter of protest to Security Council over U.S.’s threats

Tehran, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says Iran will write a letter to the United Nations Security Council to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of conducting military strikes against Iran.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Gharibabadi said the letter would be meant to register the U.S.’s threats — which are in contravention of international law and the United Nations Charter — in Security Council records.

He said the massive participation of Iranian people in rallies across the country to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Monday was “a firm response” to Trump’s recent threats.

“Iran will firmly protect its security and national interests,” he said.

On February 7, Trump told the New York Post that he would prefer reaching an agreement with Iran to “bombing the hell out of it.”

Iran has refuted accusations, leveled by Trump, that it is pursuing a nuclear weapon. In 2018, Trump unilaterally pulled the United States from a deal with Iran under which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was verifying the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities. Trump was largely believed then to want a deal of his own. The deal with Iran had been negotiated by former U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration.

While the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian had earlier signaled openness to potential negotiations with the United States, the president said on Monday that Trump’s move to sign a presidential memorandum to revive “maximum pressure” on Iran had been in complete conflict with the U.S. president’s assertions that he sought negotiations with Tehran.

Earlier, on February 7, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that negotiating with such a perfidious U.S. government would not be wise.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that Iran would respond to any threat.

“If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they actuate that threat, we will actuate ours. If they violate our nation’s security, we will violate their security without a doubt,” the Leader said.

