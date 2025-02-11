Russian presidential aide hails Iran’s achievements

Moscow, IRNA — An aide to the President of Russia and former science minister, Andrei Fursenko, has hailed Iran’s achievements, saying that Iran can be a role model for many countries and the whole world.

In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in Moscow, Fursenko said that it is clearly seen that Iran has maintained its independence, self-sufficiency, and development process in different conditions.

Expressing his satisfaction with the continuation of the development of relations between Moscow and Tehran, especially the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, he said that Iran and Russia are in some ways complementary to each other.

There is huge potential to expand ties between the two countries, Fursenko added.

In another interview with IRNA, Aleksandr Dugin, a prominent Russian politician and philosopher said that during the last four decades, Iran has stood against sanctions and all-round opposition from the enemies of the Islamic world - ranging from Western countries to the former Soviet Union - and continues its development.

Iran is a role model for other countries in the field of how to protect values, spirituality, and faith, he added.

The commemoration of the 46th anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution was held in Moscow and was attended by ambassadors, diplomats, heads of missions, representatives of international organizations, and several military and governmental officials including representatives, and military attaches of countries.

