Arab League condemns Netanyahu’s remarks on moving Palestinians to Saudi Arabia

Tehran, IRNA – The Secretary-General of the Arab League has strongly condemned remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who suggested Saudi Arabia could create a Palestinian state on its soil.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday that Netanyahu’s comments are “unacceptable and reflect a complete detachment from reality,” describing such ideas as “mere fantasies or illusions.”

In a television interview on Thursday, when asked about Riyadh’s position—which emphasizes that normalization with Israel hinges on the establishment of a Palestinian state—Netanyahu remarked, “Unless you want the Palestinian state to be in Saudi Arabia… They (the Saudis) have plenty of territory.”

Aboul Gheit, through his official spokesperson Gamal Roshdy, reiterated that the State of Palestine must be established on the land occupied in 1967, with East al-Quds as its capital, encompassing both the West Bank and Gaza Strip as a single, indivisible entity.

9341**4353