Pezeshkian: Islamic nations able to rebuild Gaza together

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for the formation of an international coalition participated by Islamic countries to help Palestinians in Gaza rebuild their territory devastated by Israel’s war.

“Islamic countries will definitely be able to rebuild Gaza together and restore life to the Muslim people of this region,” Pezeshkian said on Saturday as he hosted members of Hamas’ Shura Council and its chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish.

The Iranian president praised the Palestinian people for their victory against Israel, saying that they prevented the regime from achieving its goals of waging the war on the Gaza Strip.

He also reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support for the resistance front and the people of Gaza, expressing assurance that the resistance front will eventually emerge victorious.

“We are certain of the final victory of the resistance [front], as God Almighty has promised it in the holy Quran,” said Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian meets members of Hamas' Shura Council in Tehran, February 8, 2025.

One of the Hamas officials present in the meeting thanked Iran and other resistance groups in the region for their support to the Palestinians.

He said that the Palestinian resistance front, in light of that continuous support, is preparing for transferring the recently achieved victory to its final stage, which is the liberation of Palestinian land.

The Hamas official referred to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for resettling the residents of Gaza, saying that claims made by the U.S. and Israel about the future of Gaza are invalid.

The future of Gaza belongs to its people, and this region will be administered through a joint national cooperation among Palestinians, he added.

