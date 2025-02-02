Released Palestinian prisoner killed in Israeli strike on West Bank

Tehran, IRNA - A Palestinian man released in a prisoner swap with Israel has been killed in an Israeli air strike on the occupied West Bank.

Abdul Hadi Issam Alawneh was killed in an Israeli strike in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, on Saturday evening, local media reported.

The Hamas-run Prisoners Media Office confirmed his death on Sunday.

In addition to Alawneh, another Palestinian was also killed in the air strike. Alawneh had been freed from Israeli detention as part of a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas in November 2023.

The Israeli military has intensified its raids on the occupied West Bank, especially in and around Jenin and its refugee camp, since it agreed to a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza in mid-January.

On Sunday, Israeli forces carried out multiple detonations in the flashpoint city, destroying around 20 homes in a residential neighborhood.

At least 27 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, most in Jenin, since the Israeli military launched what it calls operation Iron Wall on January 21.

