Leader calls US total manifestation of colonialism, arrogance

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the United States is the total manifestation of colonialism and arrogance in today’s world.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian officials and ambassadors of Islamic countries in Tehran. The meeting took place Tuesday on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath, an Islamic occasion marking the anniversary of the appointment of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the messenger of Allah.

Ayatollah Khamenei commemorated the Day by receiving a group of officials and representatives from various Islamic countries.

This event included interactions with ambassadors and high-ranking authorities of the Islamic Republic, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

(This item is being updated.)

7129**4354