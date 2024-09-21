Supreme Leader calls for world Muslims' unity to confront enemies

On the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (AS), high-ranking Iranian officials and attendees at the International Islamic Unity Conference have met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

