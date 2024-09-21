Sep 21, 2024, 12:25 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85602799
T T
5 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader calls for world Muslims' unity to confront enemies

Sep 21, 2024, 12:25 PM
News ID: 85602799
Supreme Leader calls for world Muslims' unity to confront enemies

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called on Muslims of the world to unite and use its inner powers to stop and confront enemies.

On the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (AS), high-ranking Iranian officials and attendees at the International Islamic Unity Conference have met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a speech during the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution's meeting with participants of the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

The meeting was held in Tehran and on the occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadeq (AS).

High-ranking Iranian officials and attendees at the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference have met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

6125**2050

5 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .