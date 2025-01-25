Iran, Saudi Arabia exchange views about cultural cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Ambassador to Riyadh Reza Enayati and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Libraries Commission Abdulrahman Al-Asim attended the talks on cultural relations between the two countries

The talks in Riyadh focused on development of potential for fostering bilateral ties, Enayati wrote on his X account on Saturday.

Houses of culture and manuscripts were among the topics of the talks, the ambassador said.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia jointly announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions.

