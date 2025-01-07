Minister: Iran, China enjoy strategic ties

Relations with China are strategic and serious in the pillars of Iran's Islamic system, Salehi said in a meeting with China Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu on Tuesday.

The Iranian government and people know their friends in difficult times and don't forget them, he added.

He praised initiatives for developing cooperation between the two countries, known as Iran-China comprehensive partnership document, as well as the joint cultural, art and sport programs.

Salehi expressed Iran's readiness for implementing ideas on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Iran and China, saying that President Masoud Pezeshkian pays special attention to promoting relations with China.

The two countries can also maintain good relations in holding exhibitions, he stressed.

The dialogue between the civilizations of Iran and China brings about several achievements for both countries and the world, Iranian minister said.

Meanwhile, Cong said Iran and China attach importance to developing relations.

Both countries agreed to strengthen all-out ties especially in cultural field.

9376**9417