Mother of Zionist captive calls Netanyahu ‘terrorist’

According to Israel’s Public Broadcaster Kan on Saturday, the mother has also said that Netanyahu has the blood of the captives, who have been killed in Gaza, on his hands.

Netanyahu has been facing growing criticism from Israeli public over his refusal to accept a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of nearly 100 people who remains in captivity in the Palestinian enclave.

People, including the families of the captives, have been holding numerous rallies in a bid to pressure the prime minister to accept a truce deal. Netanyahu however has remained defiant, with his critics saying that he is pursuing his own political goals.

The families of the captives blame Netanyahu for the months-long delay to clinch a ceasefire deal which they say is the only way for the release of their loved ones.

9376**4194