Pakistan’s Shia Muslims hold protest to condemn Parachinar tragedy

IRNA correspondent in Islamabad reported on Wednesday that protesters gathered for sit-ins in various cities across Pakistan, particularly in the capital city of Islamabad, to express their concerns about the situation in Parachinar.

Concurrently, sit-ins organized by Shia religious groups are ongoing in the cities of Lahore, Multan, Karachi, and Hyderabad to condemn the brutal killings of Shia residents in Parachinar by Takfiri and terrorist groups.

Today, protesters gathered in front of the Islamabad Journalists Club to denounce the massacre of residents in Parachinar. This event was organized by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) party.

Participants expressed their outrage at the government's and security agencies' passive response to the urgent need for security in Parachinar city and the failure to identify the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attacks.

Officials from the MWM of Pakistan report that residents of Parachinar City have been facing significant hardships for the past 78 days. These difficulties include shortages of food, medicine, and other essential commodities, which have resulted from the closure of communication routes between Parachinar and other cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the immediate delivery of medical and food supplies to the people of Parachinar on Monday.

He also allocated several helicopters to transport patients to the cities of Peshawar and Islamabad.

A terrorist incident on Thursday, November 22, 2023, on the outskirts of Parachinar, has sparked widespread condemnation from senior Pakistani officials, as well as leaders from various political and religious parties.

At least 55 people were killed when a van convoy traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar was ambushed. All the victims of this attack were members of the Shia community.

