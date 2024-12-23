Iran, Pakistan hold 11th meeting of Special Security Committee

A Pakistani delegation, led by Deputy Interior Minister Muhammad Khurram Agha, traveled to Tehran to participate in the 11th Special Security Committee meeting between Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian side was headed by Deputy Interior Minister for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs, Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian.

The meetings took place in Tehran on December 21 and 22, where both sides discussed and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various areas, including security, law enforcement, border management, anti-smuggling efforts, and combating terrorism.

The Special Joint Security Committee serves as a cooperative mechanism between the two neighboring countries focusing on security and law enforcement.

