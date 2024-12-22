Turkiye had no role in ousting Syria’s Assad: FM

In an interview with France 24 channel in the Turkish capital Ankara, Fidan said that Turkiye’s main goal in Syria is to serve the interests of the Syrian people.

He said that what has happened in Syria in early December cannot be described as a direct outcome of Ankara’s efforts.

The remarks come despite reports in recent weeks suggesting Turkiye supported the advance of Syrian rebel forces toward Damascus earlier this month which led to the ouster of Assad.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Fidan said that Iran does not want war and is trying to avoid any major confrontation in the region.

He said, however, that he is “very much” concerned about a war between the Zionist regime and Iran.

The top Turkish diplomat stated that, for whatever reason, such a thing could happen, and that this possibility exists.

“The only thing that I know is that the Iranians don’t want such a war. They would like to avoid any major confrontation,” he said.

“This is, you know, direct information that I’ve had from our Iranian friends as a result of my meetings with them,” Fidan said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said recently that Tehran regards Israel’s latest offensive against the country as a “new aggression” that deserves a new response from Iran.

“Contrary to Israel’s claim that its actions were self-defense, operations True Promise 1 and True Promise 2 were defensive responses on our part to previous [Israeli] aggressions,” he said.

“We officially announced to the international community that the recent aggression of the Zionist regime is a new aggression and deserves a response,” Araghchi asserted. “We reserve the right to respond and will act at the appropriate time and in the manner we deem appropriate.”

4354**9417