Syrian armed groups appoint Mohammed al-Bashir as caretaker PM

Today, I am obliged to advance the government's actions until the beginning of March 2025, Al-Bashir said in a statement after a joint meeting with members of the former Syrian government on Tuesday, according to IRNA citing media sources.

Today we had a meeting for the cabinet and invited members from the old government and some directors from the administration in Idlib and its surrounding areas, in order to facilitate all the necessary works for the next two months until we have a constitutional system to be able to serve the Syrian people, he told a media outlet.

On Monday, the country's armed opposition decided to form a transitional government and appointed Al-Bashir as its head.

For a while, Al-Bashir held several positions in the so-called "Syrian Salvation Government" in Idlib province formed by armed opposition groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in 2017 in parallel with the official and legal government in Damascus.

Al-Bashir, who has close ties to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, headed “Syrian Salvation Government” before the 12-day lightning offensive by armed groups swept into Damascus, toppling the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who along with his family has now taken asylum in Russia.

4399