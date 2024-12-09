Israel exploiting Syria crisis to expand genocide of Palestinians: Iran

“These days they are abusing the complicated situation in #Syria for ever-expanding their genocidal campaign in #Palestine,” Baghaei wrote in a message on social media platform X on Monday to mark the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which was adopted on December 9, 1948.

Citing UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine Francesca Albanese, Baghaei noted that the Israeli regime is founded on the goal of erasing Palestinians and that its entire political system is directed towards that objective.

“Genocide is defined as a specific set of acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group,” he said.

“It is high time that the int'l community stood up in support of humanity and put an end to this horrific century-long genocide,” he said.

Baghaei pointed out that the Israeli regime has defied all six provisional measures by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled early this year that Israel must prevent any acts contrary to the Genocide Convention.

