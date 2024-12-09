Pakistan protesters hold pro-Palestine rally in Peshawar

The rally was organized by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Party and held on Sunday evening, IRNA's correspondent reported.

The protesters denounced the complicity of the US and its allies in the massacre of Palestinians, calling for stronger steps by the Pakistani government to support Gaza and assist Palestinians in their legitimate struggle for freedom and the establishment of an independent state.

The demonstrators described Israel as a fraudulent regime whose existence is illegitimate, and strongly condemned anybody, whether inside Pakistan or abroad, who advocates for reconciliation with the Zionists.

Fazal-ur-Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, praised the strong stance of the Pakistani people in supporting Palestine.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support for Palestine and Hamas, emphasizing that the domination on Islamic lands is part of a long-standing conspiracy led by global imperialist powers, particularly Israel and the US.

He urged the leaders of Islamic nations to adopt a sincere approach in supporting Palestine.

9341**4194