Iran will ‘spare no effort’ to help calm return to Syria: Foreign Ministry

The statement, issued on Sunday, highlighted Iran’s principled stance on respecting Syria’s unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

It stressed that Syria's future should solely be in the hands of the Syrian people, without any destructive foreign intervention.

To achieve this goal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry called for the formation of an inclusive government representing all Syrian people.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports international mechanisms based on UN Resolution 2254 for pursuing the political process in Syria, as it has in the past, and continues to engage constructively with the United Nations in this regard,” the statement said.

The statement said it was important that the security of all Syrian citizens and foreign nationals, as well as those of religious and holy sites, be protected in accordance with international law.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further said that the longstanding and friendly relations between Iran and Syria are expected to continue based on shared interests and adherence to international legal commitments.

