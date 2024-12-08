GECF members condemn Zionist actions against Iran: Iranian official

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 26th GECF Ministerial Meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Mousavi emphasized the forum's united stance against the Zionist attacks on the Islamic Republic.

While the discussions primarily focused on enhancing cooperation in the gas industry, Mousavi noted the consensus among member states in opposing hostile actions against Iran.

He also highlighted the forum's commitment to strengthening collaboration in the gas sector, with a particular focus on clean energy and advanced technologies.

The meeting, held after the COP29 summit, saw representatives emphasizing the importance of clean energy and technological innovation, Mousavi said, adding that aligning member states' positions on these topics was a key priority.

The forum is expected to announce the host country for its next annual meeting later on Sunday during the second part of the ministerial session, according to the official.

