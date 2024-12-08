148 domestic, foreign firms to attend Iran Telecom 2024 exhibition

Iran Telecom 2024 is set to be held in the capital Tehran on December 23-26, with the slogan of "Sustainable Telecommunication in Artificial Intelligence Era", Kobra Razaghzadeh, Caretaker Deputy Head of Iran International Exhibition Company, said on Sunday.

She told reporters that Iran Telecom 2024 will be held with the participation of the main players of the public and private sectors.

Razaghzadeh also said that this year’s exhibition is an effort to attract large companies active in the field of digital economy, technology export as well as important government companies, universities and scientific bodies.

Business delegations from Iraq, Russia, Armenia and Türkiye will attend the exhibition as well, she said.

In addition to the 148 independent companies participating in the exhibition, 50 companies will also unveil their products during the event.

